VACAVILLE (CBS) — A 12-year-old boy and 36-year-old man were stabbed during a domestic dispute Friday evening, police said.

The adult male victim was involved in a physical altercation shortly after 6 p.m. in the 300 block of Mono Drive with his friend, Bernard Howard, 38, of Vacaville, and an older male resident in his 60s, according to a social media post by police.

The two men in their 30s allegedly attacked the older individual, who grabbed a knife to protect himself. The 12-year-old boy tried to stop the assault of the older man, police said.

During the altercation, the boy suffered a laceration to his forearm and the 36-year-old man suffered a laceration to an extremity and a stab wound to his chest.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. The boy was listed in stable condition, and the man was expected to make a full recovery.

Police arrested Howard on suspicion of violating his parole and battery. Police are also recommending to the District Attorney’s Office battery charges against the 36-year-old man.

