Bear Cubs Found By California Highway May Have Been PoachedWildlife officials say they believe someone illegally separated two bear cubs from their mother and left the young animals along a Northern California highway.

Vacaville 3-Alarm Fire Destroys A Dozen ApartmentsMultiple agencies working together on a 3-alarm fire at the Alamo Garden Apartments in Vacaville. Firefighters were called out to this complex three times, just today. Around 8 a.m. there was a fire in one unit. The fire investigators believe it was accidental and possibly caused by an electrical issue.

Man Arrested In Connection With Fatal Woodland ShootingA suspect is under arrest following the fatal shooting of a man in Woodland.

Lawyer: California Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison In IranA U.S. Navy veteran from California has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in Iran, his lawyer said Saturday, becoming the first American known to be imprisoned there since President Donald Trump took office.

Parents Blame Elementary School’s Cell Tower After 4th Student Diagnosed With CancerParents say a fourth child has been diagnosed with cancer and wants the district to remove a cell tower.

Roseville Neighborhood At Center Of Sex Trafficking Investigation, Chino Sergeant ArrestedTwo people are under arrest and one of the suspects caught in the sex sting is a Southern California cop.

Daughter Speaks After Vacaville Police Identify Sole Jane Doe As Her Long-Lost MotherAfter decades of searching for her biological mother, Caitlyn Shaneli Bilardi got unexpected news: Vacaville detectives had identified their only “Jane Doe,” as Cynthia "Merkley" Bilardi.

Fire Destroys Home In SonoraFire destroyed a home in Sonora late Friday night. It is believed to have started in the garage.

Pushing Last Call Back Two Hours Moving Through LegislatureExtending last call in several California cities, including Sacramento, is one step closer to happening.

Things That Turn Green On St. Patrick's DayEvery year on St. Patrick's Day, the world around us suddenly looks a little ... jealous.