Sacramento Pipe Band
To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day the Sacramento Pipe Band is here to play their bagpipes for us!
GK Music
Alan Sanchez is at a local music school that is helping children in their community get access to music instruction.
The Plant Lady Pt 5
Marlene is showing Cambi how to keep pests off her plants.
St. Patrick's Day Fun
Chargins is ready for the St. Patrick’s Day lunch rush!
Guinness: Stache for Charity
Guinness Ambassador Eoghain Clavin is here teaching us how to pour the perfect pint of Guinness and tell us how drinking a pint can help a great cause!
SHOW INFO
Latest
Sunday's Show Info (3/17/19)
Saturday's Show Info (3/16/19)
Friday's Show Info (3/15/19)
Thursday's Show Info (3/14/19)
Wednesday's Show Info (3/13/19)
Dick Dale, King of Surf Guitar, Is Dead
March 17, 2019 at 10:18 pm
ANAHEIM, CA - JANUARY 14: Guitarist Dick Dale attends the 2010 NAMM Show - Day 1 at the Anaheim Convention Center on January 14, 2010 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images for NAMM)