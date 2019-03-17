ROSEVILLE(CBS13)- A man was shot multiple times early Sunday morning while driving along I-80 in Roseville.

The shooting was reported shortly after 1:15 a.m. on Westbound I-80 near Douglas Boulevard. CHP responded and located a white Chevy Corvette on the right shoulder that had been shot.

The driver was identified by CHP as a 33-year-old black male from San Pablo. The driver had been shot multiple times and was rushed to Sutter Roseville Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

CHP tells CBS13 that a female passenger was also in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, but was not struck by bullets.

Westbound lanes of I-80 between Eureka Road and Douglas Boulevard were closed for five hours reopening at 6:30 a.m.

CHP believes the suspect vehicle, described as a small white SUV, had taken the Douglas Boulevard exit after the shooting.

The Auburn Area CHP is looking for witnesses who may have observed this incident. If anyone has any information, please contact the Auburn Area California Highway Patrol Office at (916) 663-3344.