According to police, a student reported to a Lower Gwynedd Police school resource officer that an unknown man was sitting behind him on the school bus Friday morning and he didn’t believe the person was a student at the school.

Herder was then located inside the school in the area of the gymnasium, and when he was confronted by the school resource officer and school administrators, he ran out of the school through the front doors. He was then caught after a brief foot chase in the parking lot of the Meadows Condominiums, which is located across from the school.

“This is a great example of the school administration, students and police all working together to proactively resolve a potentially hazardous situation,” said Lower Gwynedd Township Police Chief Paul Kenny.

Police said an investigation revealed that Herder boarded the bus in hopes of getting closer to his home, but he ended up taking the bus to the school.

Herder is currently in custody and awaiting arraignment.