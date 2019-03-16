



Burger fans, take heed: there’s a new spot in town to get your fix. Called BurgerIM, the fresh arrival is located at 9332 Elk Grove Blvd., Suite 100.

At this national chain, customers may grab orders of two or three mini-burgers and customize each to their liking with a slathering of sauced-up condiment and topping styles— Select Wagyu beef, turkey or lamb sliders as your base, or go the vegetarian route with its selection of veggie and falafel patties. And as a side, this spot offers up helpings of onion rings and sweet potato fries.

Classic California Veggie Burger #BurgerimSacramento let's try this baby! pic.twitter.com/QdLZvSLb83 — John Pasamonte (@johnpasamonte) July 18, 2018

(View the menu here.)

With a three-star rating out of 42 reviews on Yelp so far, BurgerIM has gotten a mixed response from its clientele.

“I like this place. I think the food is great. I’ve had burgers, fries and wings my entire life and these are better than most,” wrote Yelper James L. “As for the service. The people are fine, and if it takes a little long to make the food then I understand that it’s new and the kinks need to be worked out.”

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. BurgerIM is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.–7 p.m. on Sunday.

