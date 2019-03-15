



— A new operator for Quarry Park Adventures has been approved by the Rocklin City Council.

Adventure Operations, LLC will be the new operator of the park. Per the contract, the city and Adventure Operations will split revenue 50-50, and the park will be open seven days a week.

RELATED: Rocklin City Sues Former Operator Of Quarry Park Adventures For Breach Of Contact, Fraud

Previously sold pre-paid tickets, season passes and gift cards will be honored. The operator is in a three-year partnership and a 120-day termination option.

The opening date has not yet been announced but is expected this spring.

The City of Rocklin filed a lawsuit against the former Quarry Park Adventures operator, Legacy Family Adventures and David Busch in February. The lawsuit alleges fraud, negligent misrepresentation, and breach of contract, among other claims.

The city said all previously purchased tickets and passes sold by Legacy Family Adventures will be honored at the park. Those who had booked events or parties with the previous operator should email QPAInfo@rocklin.ca.us.

Quarry Park Adventures opened in October after months of delays.