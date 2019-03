Daughter Speaks After Vacaville Police Identify Sole Jane Doe As Her Long-Lost MotherAfter decades of searching for her biological mother, Caitlyn Shaneli Bilardi got unexpected news: Vacaville detectives had identified their only “Jane Doe,” as Cynthia "Merkley" Bilardi.

Roseville Neighborhood At Center Of Sex Trafficking Investigation, Chino Sergeant ArrestedTwo people are under arrest and one of the suspects caught in the sex sting is a Southern California cop.

Parents Blame Elementary School’s Cell Tower After 4th Student Diagnosed With CancerParents say a fourth child has been diagnosed with cancer and wants the district to remove a cell tower.

Disease-Carrying Insect Threatening Citrus Trees, Prompts Sacramento County QuarantineThe insect, the Asian Citrus Psyllid, does not kill citrus trees, but a disease it carries does.

All Of California Free Of Drought For 1st Time Since 2011The National Drought Mitigation Center says California is free of drought for the first time since Dec. 20, 2011.

Pushing Last Call Back Two Hours Moving Through LegislatureExtending last call in several California cities, including Sacramento, is one step closer to happening.

Friday's Show Info (3/15/19)

Southwest Flights From California To Hawaii Now On SaleSouthwest Airlines is now selling flights from California to Hawaii, but Sacramento isn't in the initial rollout.

Gov. Newsom Signs Moratorium On Executions, Calling Death Penalty 'A Failure'The 737 inmates on the largest death row in the nation got a reprieve from California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday.

Couple Has Fostered Over 100 Bear Cubs, Cares For Abandoned Infant CubsTwo motherless infant bear cubs, Yreka and Blaze, who were rescued in the wild, are now being fostered by humans.