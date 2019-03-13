



— The recent relentless storms are delaying seasonal openings at Yosemite National Park. The heavier than normal snowpack resulted in damage to facilities at the park.

Tent cabins were destroyed or damaged in the process. Trees toppled over restrooms and parking areas, and even some roads and trails remain impassable.

Now is the time to secure your permit to climb Half Dome. The lottery opened Wednesday for hikers to try for a permit to ascend then sub dome steps and the Half Dome cables.

Park visitors should anticipate additional late openings, including the installation of the Half Dome cables, the Mariposa Grove Visitor Shuttle, and vehicular access to the Mariposa Grove parking areas.

Information on how to apply is on the Half Dome page of the Yosemite website.

To learn more about visiting Yosemite National Park and stay up to date on opening dates, visit their website.