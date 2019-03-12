Woman Clawed By Jaguar After Climbing Into Enclosure Apologizes To Zoowoman who was attacked by a jaguar at an Arizona zoo has apologized for the incident, according to a zoo spokeswoman.

Roseville Neighborhood At Center Of Sex Trafficking Investigation, Chino Sergeant ArrestedTwo people are under arrest and one of the suspects caught in the sex sting is a Southern California cop.

UPDATE: Witness Says Bird That Fell Into The Lake Berryessa Drain Survived The DropLooking at the bell-mouth spillway, it does not seem possible that a bird could fall into it and survive.

Traffic Stop In El Dorado County Turns Up Counterfeit Cash, MethA traffic stop in El Dorado County landed one person in jail on drug and counterfeit charges.

Monday's Show Info (3/11/19)

Study: Smoking While Pregnant Doubles Risk Of Sudden Death For BabiesSmoking even one cigarette a day during pregnancy can double the chance of sudden unexpected death for your baby, according to a new study analyzing over 20 million births, including over 19,000 unexpected infant deaths.

Vacaville Police Identify Woman's Remains 28 Years After Her Body Was DiscoveredPolice in Vacaville were finally able to identify the remains of a woman found 28 years ago.

Residents Frustrated At Lack Of Response About Injured Ducks And GeeseSomething is afoul at Ellis Lake. Residents are reporting injured ducks and geese and are frustrated with the response they are getting from officials.

Police: Suspect Shot Central California Man Over $30K In Stripper FeesPolice say the suspect in a fatal shooting at a central California motel owed $30,000 to a company that provides stripper services.

Thunder Valley Casino Holding Job Fair On Friday; 150 Jobs Up For GrabsThunder Valley Casino Resort is looking to hire over 150 new employees at a job fair.