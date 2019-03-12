Lucy Hale Tapped to Star in ‘Riverdale’ Spinoff ‘Katy Keene’

Roseville Neighborhood At Center Of Sex Trafficking Investigation, Chino Sergeant ArrestedTwo people are under arrest and one of the suspects caught in the sex sting is a Southern California cop.

Report: Most Of The 20 Happiest Cities In America Are In California Or TexasIn your "pursuit of Happiness," consider California or Texas. Those two states have eleven of the twentieth happiest cities in America, according to new analysis.

Couple Married 56 Years Dies Hours Apart While Holding HandsA Michigan couple who were married for 56 years died within hours of each other this month, holding hands until their final breaths, their daughters said.

Woman Clawed By Jaguar After Climbing Into Enclosure Apologizes To Zoowoman who was attacked by a jaguar at an Arizona zoo has apologized for the incident, according to a zoo spokeswoman.

Tuesday's Show Info (3/12/19)

UPDATE: Witness Says Bird That Fell Into The Lake Berryessa Drain Survived The DropLooking at the bell-mouth spillway, it does not seem possible that a bird could fall into it and survive.

California Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula Charged With Child CrueltyCalifornia prosecutors are charging a member of the state Assembly with misdemeanor cruelty to a child, which carries a maximum sentence of six months in jail.

Traffic Stop In El Dorado County Turns Up Counterfeit Cash, MethA traffic stop in El Dorado County landed one person in jail on drug and counterfeit charges.

Vacaville Police Identify Woman's Remains 28 Years After Her Body Was DiscoveredPolice in Vacaville were finally able to identify the remains of a woman found 28 years ago.

Police: Suspect Shot Central California Man Over $30K In Stripper FeesPolice say the suspect in a fatal shooting at a central California motel owed $30,000 to a company that provides stripper services.