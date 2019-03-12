SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a major proposal to fight the housing cost crisis.

It sets higher short-term goals for housing that cities and counties must meet and provides $750 million in support and incentives to do so.

The governor says the affordability crisis is undermining the California dream.

In a statement, Newsom said:

“Families should be able to live near where they work. They shouldn’t live in constant fear of eviction or spend their whole paycheck to keep a roof overhead.”

The proposal is part of Gov. Newsom’s $1.75 billion package for 2019 that includes tax credits and loans to spur low, mixed and middle-income housing production.