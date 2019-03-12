Roseville Neighborhood At Center Of Sex Trafficking Investigation, Chino Sergeant ArrestedTwo people are under arrest and one of the suspects caught in the sex sting is a Southern California cop.

Report: Most Of The 20 Happiest Cities In America Are In California Or TexasIn your "pursuit of Happiness," consider California or Texas. Those two states have eleven of the twentieth happiest cities in America, according to new analysis.

UPDATE: Witness Says Bird That Fell Into The Lake Berryessa Drain Survived The DropLooking at the bell-mouth spillway, it does not seem possible that a bird could fall into it and survive.

Traffic Stop In El Dorado County Turns Up Counterfeit Cash, MethA traffic stop in El Dorado County landed one person in jail on drug and counterfeit charges.

Vacaville Police Identify Woman's Remains 28 Years After Her Body Was DiscoveredPolice in Vacaville were finally able to identify the remains of a woman found 28 years ago.

California Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula Charged With Child CrueltyCalifornia prosecutors are charging a member of the state Assembly with misdemeanor cruelty to a child, which carries a maximum sentence of six months in jail.

Police: Woman Drank 6-Pack Of Beer In Target Dressing RoomBut before she left, they say, Elysia Johnson spent an hour in a dressing room drinking a 6-pack of Stella Artois.

Southwest Flights From California To Hawaii Now On SaleSouthwest Airlines is now selling flights from California to Hawaii, but Sacramento isn't in the initial rollout.

Stephon Clark: Protesters Shut Down Arden Fair Mall After DA Decides Not To Charge Officers In KillingNo criminal charges for two Sacramento police who shot and killed Stephon Clark: that's the long-awaited decision Sacramento County District Attorney Ann Marie Schubert announced Saturday. News of the decision prompted emotional outcry from protesters who staged a sit-in at Arden Fair mall.

Chipotle Introduces Vegan And Vegetarian BowlsAfter targeting keto and paleo dieters, Chipotle is courting vegetarians.