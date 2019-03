Roseville Neighborhood At Center Of Sex Trafficking Investigation, Chino Sergeant ArrestedTwo people are under arrest and one of the suspects caught in the sex sting is a Southern California cop.

UPDATE: Witness Says Bird That Fell Into The Lake Berryessa Drain Survived The DropLooking at the bell-mouth spillway, it does not seem possible that a bird could fall into it and survive.

New Electric Car Share Service Coming To Downtown SacramentoYou can download an app and find an electric vehicle to rent by the minute or hour.

KJ Apa Finds Fame 'Uncomfortable'KJ Apa has found the attention he has received since starring in 'Riverdale' "weird" and uncomfortable.

Who Is Suspected East Area Rapist And Golden State Killer Joseph DeAngelo?The former cop also worked for 27 years at a Roseville Save Mart distribution center. He retired last year.

Throwing Cheese At Babies Is A Real Challenge On Social MediaThe latest internet challenge involves people throwing slices of cheese at babies and then posting the child's reaction.

Police: Suspect Shot Central California Man Over $30K In Stripper FeesPolice say the suspect in a fatal shooting at a central California motel owed $30,000 to a company that provides stripper services.

Chipotle Introduces Vegan And Vegetarian BowlsAfter targeting keto and paleo dieters, Chipotle is courting vegetarians.

Roswell, New Mexico – 'Smells Like Teen Spirit'FLASHBACKS TO 2008 — In a series of flashbacks to 2008, secrets are uncovered about Rosa’s final day, Isobel’s (Lily Cowles) mysterious blackouts and Alex (Tyler Blackburn) and Michael’s (Michael Vlamis) relationship in high school. Jeanine Mason, Nathan Parsons, Michael Trevino and Trevor St. John also star. Tim Andrew directed the episode written by Eva […]