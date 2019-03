Roseville Neighborhood At Center Of Sex Trafficking Investigation, Chino Sergeant ArrestedTwo people are under arrest and one of the suspects caught in the sex sting is a Southern California cop.

UPDATE: Witness Says Bird That Fell Into The Lake Berryessa Drain Survived The DropLooking at the bell-mouth spillway, it does not seem possible that a bird could fall into it and survive.

Southwest Flights From California To Hawaii Now On SaleSouthwest Airlines is now selling flights from California to Hawaii, but Sacramento isn't in the initial rollout.

Will Typing Your PIN Number Backward Into An ATM Alert Police?Do ATMs have the ability to alert police if you're being robbed just by typing in your PIN number backward?

New Electric Car Share Service Coming To Downtown SacramentoYou can download an app and find an electric vehicle to rent by the minute or hour.

Stephon Clark: Protesters Shut Down Arden Fair Mall After DA Decides Not To Charge Officers In KillingNo criminal charges for two Sacramento police who shot and killed Stephon Clark: that's the long-awaited decision Sacramento County District Attorney Ann Marie Schubert announced Saturday. News of the decision prompted emotional outcry from protesters who staged a sit-in at Arden Fair mall.

Chipotle Introduces Vegan And Vegetarian BowlsAfter targeting keto and paleo dieters, Chipotle is courting vegetarians.

Throwing Cheese At Babies Is A Real Challenge On Social MediaThe latest internet challenge involves people throwing slices of cheese at babies and then posting the child's reaction.

Police: Stockton Man Pours Diesel On Neighbor's Home, Tries To Light ItA man who was angry at his neighbors poured a liquid on their doorstep and tried to light it, but was unsuccessful, say police. The incident was caught on video.

Crash Involving Car, Motorcycle Knocks Down Traffic Light Pole In StocktonA motorcycle crashed into a traffic light in Stockton, knocking it down late last night.