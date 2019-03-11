SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — If you’re looking for a vehicle that will last 200,000 miles, consider buying an SUV, according to a new study from iSeeCars.com.
The study states that SUVs are the most likely to meet or exceed the 200,000-mile mark with the right maintenance. While SUVs topped the list, experts say people looking for cars or minivans can still find the vehicles that will go the distance.
|iSeeCars Longest-Lasting Cars to Reach 200k Miles
|Rank
|Model
|% of Cars Over 200k Miles
|1
|Toyota Sequoia
|7.4%
|2
|Chevrolet Suburban
|5.0%
|3
|Ford Expedition
|5.0%
|4
|GMC Yukon XL
|4.0%
|5
|Toyota 4Runner
|3.9%
|6
|Chevrolet Tahoe
|3.8%
|7
|Toyota Highlander Hybrid
|3.1%
|8
|Honda Ridgeline
|3.0%
|9
|GMC Yukon
|2.8%
|10
|Toyota Tacoma
|2.6%
For more on the study, check out the iSeeCars website.