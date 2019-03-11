



— If you’re looking for a vehicle that will last 200,000 miles, consider buying an SUV, according to a new study from iSeeCars.com

The study states that SUVs are the most likely to meet or exceed the 200,000-mile mark with the right maintenance. While SUVs topped the list, experts say people looking for cars or minivans can still find the vehicles that will go the distance.

For more on the study, check out the iSeeCars website.