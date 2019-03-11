



Police in Vacaville were finally able to identify the remains of a woman found 28 years ago.

The body of Cynthia Merkley was discovered while in 1991 while the Folsom Premium Outlets were being built. She had been dead two to three weeks. Investigators at the time did not find any obvious signs of foul play, neither could they determine how she died, according to a Vacaville Police Department statement. To complicate the case, no one recognized Merkley, so it became a Jane Doe death investigation.

Updated fingerprint technology was able to provide investigators the break they were looking for, police say.

A missing persons report was not filed for Merkley because she was estranged from her family for several years before she died. This was Vacaville’s only Jane Doe case.