Roseville Neighborhood At Center Of Sex Trafficking Investigation, Chino Sergeant ArrestedTwo people are under arrest and one of the suspects caught in the sex sting is a Southern California cop.

New Electric Car Share Service Coming To Downtown SacramentoYou can download an app and find an electric vehicle to rent by the minute or hour.

UPDATE: Witness Says Bird That Fell Into The Lake Berryessa Drain Survived The DropLooking at the bell-mouth spillway, it does not seem possible that a bird could fall into it and survive.

Sunday's Show Info (3/10/19)

Police: Suspect Shot Central California Man Over $30K In Stripper FeesPolice say the suspect in a fatal shooting at a central California motel owed $30,000 to a company that provides stripper services.

Southwest Flights From California To Hawaii Now On SaleSouthwest Airlines is now selling flights from California to Hawaii, but Sacramento isn't in the initial rollout.

Thieves Drive SUV Into Roseville Galleria Entrance To Steal ATMPolice are looking for multiple suspects who stole an ATM from inside the Roseville Galleria Wednesday morning.

Chipotle Introduces Vegan And Vegetarian BowlsAfter targeting keto and paleo dieters, Chipotle is courting vegetarians.

Saturday's Show Info (3/9/19)

Thunder Valley Casino Holding Job Fair On Friday; 150 Jobs Up For GrabsThunder Valley Casino Resort is looking to hire over 150 new employees at a job fair.