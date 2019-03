LATHROP (CBS13) — Police say they arrested a woman who left a Target in Lathrop with more than $200 in stolen merchandise.

But before she left, they say, Elysia Johnson spent an hour in a dressing room drinking a 6-pack of Stella Artois.

Target loss prevention detained Johnson as she exited the store.

She’s now in the San Joaquin County Jail for shoplifting along with three additional warrants.