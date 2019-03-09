Real RV Show

Spring Show

Show Hours:

Thursday, March 7, 2019: 11 am – 8 pm

Friday, March 8, 2019: 11 am – 8 pm

Saturday, March 9, 2019: 10 am – 8 pm

Sunday, March 10, 2019: 10 am – 6 pm

Admission:

General Admission: $12

Kids Under 12: Free

Active Military with Military ID Card: Free

Uniformed Fire and Law Enforcement Personnel: Free

https://www.rvshow.com/

Cycle for a Reason

Life Time Athletic in Folsom

Saturday, March 9th (8am to Noon)

$20 donation, all the proceeds go to St. Jude’s Children’s Research

https://www.facebook.com/events/778865735815533/

Bill Driskill

Total Body Fitness

Multisport Racing and Training

https://www.facebook.com/events/501354037003469/?event_time_id=501354050336801

Scouting for Food 2019

Golden Empire Council – Boy Scouts of America

Saturday March 9, 2019

9 AM – 12 PM

Elk Grove Food Bank – 8920 Dino Drive #140 Elk Grove, CA 95624

http://www.gec-bsa.org/programs/scouting-for-food/64583

Eight-Legged Wonders

Bohart Museum

Academic Surge Building on Crocker Lane, Room 1124

Saturday, March 9th (1pm-4pm)

Here’s some information about:

1. The Bohart Museum open house at https://ucanr.edu/blogs/blogcore/postdetail.cfm?postnum=29546

2. Jason Bond, http://entomology.ucdavis.edu/Faculty/Jason_E_Bond/

3. Feature story on Jason Bond which includes biography:

https://ucanr.edu/blogs/blogcore/postdetail.cfm?postnum=28089

Habitat For Humanity of Greater Sacramento

https://habitatgreatersac.org/

Beginning Wheel Throwing

The chartreuse Muse-Art Gallery

918 10th St, Modesto

10 AM – 12 PM

Call info call: 209-522-0935

http://www.thechartreusemuse.com

8th Annual Science Day

One University Circle Turlock

Today 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.T

Free to all!

http://www.csustan.edu/science

Turlock Rock & Gem Show

Today and Tomorrow 10am -5pm

Stanislaus Fairgrounds,

900 N. Broadway Turlock

Admission is just $6.00 for Adults – children 12 and under get in free

https://www.facebook.com/events/361139897811855/

Michael Marks

Your Produce Man

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Students of the Year

https://events.lls.org/sac/sacramentosoy/teamsecurethecure

Elizabeth Axelgard

https://www.elizabethaxelgard.com/

Life Unfiltered with Alexa

@alexa_curtis

Fearless Everyday on Radio Disney

Community Class…come to experience Sattva Yoga from the Himalayas

Monday, March 11 7:30 pm

Class followed by light snacks and discounts on retail and class passes

2201 Francisco Blvd #130

El Dorado Hills

Free!

St. Baldrick’s Fundraiser

Riverside Sports Bar

6401 Riverside Blvd, Sacramento, California 95831

Saturday, March 9th (3pm-10pm)

Event start: 3:00

Shaving: 4:00

Silent Auction: 3:00 – 6:00 PM

Percentages of the Day’s Sales donated to St. Baldrick’s: 3:00 – 10:00 PM:

https://www.facebook.com/events/2013839168659934/

https://www.facebook.com/pg/Riverside-Sports-Bar-1177774068978111/about/?ref=page_internal