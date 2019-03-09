Real RV Show
Spring Show
Show Hours:
Thursday, March 7, 2019: 11 am – 8 pm
Friday, March 8, 2019: 11 am – 8 pm
Saturday, March 9, 2019: 10 am – 8 pm
Sunday, March 10, 2019: 10 am – 6 pm
Admission:
General Admission: $12
Kids Under 12: Free
Active Military with Military ID Card: Free
Uniformed Fire and Law Enforcement Personnel: Free
https://www.rvshow.com/
Cycle for a Reason
Life Time Athletic in Folsom
Saturday, March 9th (8am to Noon)
$20 donation, all the proceeds go to St. Jude’s Children’s Research
https://www.facebook.com/events/778865735815533/
Bill Driskill
Total Body Fitness
Multisport Racing and Training
https://www.facebook.com/events/501354037003469/?event_time_id=501354050336801
Scouting for Food 2019
Golden Empire Council – Boy Scouts of America
Saturday March 9, 2019
9 AM – 12 PM
Elk Grove Food Bank – 8920 Dino Drive #140 Elk Grove, CA 95624
http://www.gec-bsa.org/programs/scouting-for-food/64583
Eight-Legged Wonders
Bohart Museum
Academic Surge Building on Crocker Lane, Room 1124
Saturday, March 9th (1pm-4pm)
Here’s some information about:
1. The Bohart Museum open house at https://ucanr.edu/blogs/blogcore/postdetail.cfm?postnum=29546
2. Jason Bond, http://entomology.ucdavis.edu/Faculty/Jason_E_Bond/
3. Feature story on Jason Bond which includes biography:
https://ucanr.edu/blogs/blogcore/postdetail.cfm?postnum=28089
Habitat For Humanity of Greater Sacramento
https://habitatgreatersac.org/
Beginning Wheel Throwing
The chartreuse Muse-Art Gallery
918 10th St, Modesto
10 AM – 12 PM
Call info call: 209-522-0935
http://www.thechartreusemuse.com
8th Annual Science Day
One University Circle Turlock
Today 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.T
Free to all!
http://www.csustan.edu/science
Turlock Rock & Gem Show
Today and Tomorrow 10am -5pm
Stanislaus Fairgrounds,
900 N. Broadway Turlock
Admission is just $6.00 for Adults – children 12 and under get in free
https://www.facebook.com/events/361139897811855/
Michael Marks
Your Produce Man
The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Students of the Year
https://events.lls.org/sac/sacramentosoy/teamsecurethecure
Elizabeth Axelgard
https://www.elizabethaxelgard.com/
Life Unfiltered with Alexa
@alexa_curtis
Fearless Everyday on Radio Disney
Community Class…come to experience Sattva Yoga from the Himalayas
Monday, March 11 7:30 pm
Class followed by light snacks and discounts on retail and class passes
2201 Francisco Blvd #130
El Dorado Hills
Free!
St. Baldrick’s Fundraiser
Riverside Sports Bar
6401 Riverside Blvd, Sacramento, California 95831
Saturday, March 9th (3pm-10pm)
Event start: 3:00
Shaving: 4:00
Silent Auction: 3:00 – 6:00 PM
Percentages of the Day’s Sales donated to St. Baldrick’s: 3:00 – 10:00 PM:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2013839168659934/
https://www.facebook.com/pg/Riverside-Sports-Bar-1177774068978111/about/?ref=page_internal