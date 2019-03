LINCOLN (CBS13) – Thunder Valley Casino Resort is looking to hire over 150 new employees at a job fair.

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the casino’s employment center in Lincoln.

The casino is hiring for more than 50 positions, including cooks, hosts, cashiers and dealers.

Candidates must be at least 18-years-old and pass a drug test and background check.