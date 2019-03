UPDATE: Witness Says Bird That Fell Into The Lake Berryessa Drain Survived The DropLooking at the bell-mouth spillway, it does not seem possible that a bird could fall into it and survive.

Police: Stockton Man Pours Diesel On Neighbor's Home, Tries To Light ItA man who was angry at his neighbors poured a liquid on their doorstep and tried to light it, but was unsuccessful, say police. The incident was caught on video.

There's Now Only One Blockbuster Left On The PlanetIt's lonely at the top. That's what the Blockbuster in Bend, Oregon, discovered when the only other store in the world -- located in Australia -- announced it was closing.

Cat Thought Lost In Camp Fire Found Mile Away From Where Its Home Once StoodA two-year-old cat that survived more than 100 days in Butte County’s Camp Fire zone is being reunited with his family.

Friday's Show Info (3/8/19)

Cat Lost In Camp Fire Found 102 Days Later, Will Reunite With Family In MissouriMonths after going missing in the Camp Fire, a cat has been rescued and is now ready to reunite with his family, who has since relocated to Missouri.

Throwing Cheese At Babies Is A Real Challenge On Social MediaThe latest internet challenge involves people throwing slices of cheese at babies and then posting the child's reaction.

Man Accused Of Dipping Testicles In Customer’s SalsaA Tennessee man was jailed on felony charges after appearing to dip his testicles into a container of salsa that a customer had ordered online.

Fourth Of July On The Slopes? Squaw Valley Is Staying Open Until JulySquaw Valley announced Wednesday they will be open for the Fourth of July this year.

Will Typing Your PIN Number Backward Into An ATM Alert Police?Do ATMs have the ability to alert police if you're being robbed just by typing in your PIN number backward?