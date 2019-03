UPDATE: Witness Says Bird That Fell Into The Lake Berryessa Drain Survived The DropLooking at the bell-mouth spillway, it does not seem possible that a bird could fall into it and survive.

Police: Stockton Man Pours Diesel On Neighbor's Home, Tries To Light ItA man who was angry at his neighbors poured a liquid on their doorstep and tried to light it, but was unsuccessful, say police. The incident was caught on video.

Police: Suspect Shot Central California Man Over $30K In Stripper FeesPolice say the suspect in a fatal shooting at a central California motel owed $30,000 to a company that provides stripper services.

Cat Lost In Camp Fire Found 102 Days Later, Will Reunite With Family In MissouriMonths after going missing in the Camp Fire, a cat has been rescued and is now ready to reunite with his family, who has since relocated to Missouri.

There's Now Only One Blockbuster Left On The PlanetIt's lonely at the top. That's what the Blockbuster in Bend, Oregon, discovered when the only other store in the world -- located in Australia -- announced it was closing.

New Electric Car Share Service Coming To Downtown SacramentoYou can download an app and find an electric vehicle to rent by the minute or hour.

CDC: Flu Season May Not Have Peaked, Another Wave Of Severe Infections UnderwayFlu activity remains high across the nation, and there's a second wave of severe infections striking some states.

Fourth Of July On The Slopes? Squaw Valley Is Staying Open Until JulySquaw Valley announced Wednesday they will be open for the Fourth of July this year.