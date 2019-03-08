Police: Stockton Man Pours Diesel On Neighbor's Home, Tries To Light ItA man who was angry at his neighbors poured a liquid on their doorstep and tried to light it, but was unsuccessful, say police. The incident was caught on video.

There's Now Only One Blockbuster Left On The PlanetIt's lonely at the top. That's what the Blockbuster in Bend, Oregon, discovered when the only other store in the world -- located in Australia -- announced it was closing.

Friday's Show Info (3/8/19)

Throwing Cheese At Babies Is A Real Challenge On Social MediaThe latest internet challenge involves people throwing slices of cheese at babies and then posting the child's reaction.

How Luke Perry Went From Teen Bad Boy To Most Likable Dad On TVLuke Perry is best known for his role as bad boy Dylan McKay on "Beverly Hills, 90210." He now stars on The CW's hit series "Riverdale" as Fred Andrews.

Man Arrested In Connection With Sacramento County MurderA 21-year-old man is under arrest on murder charges related to an October death in Sacramento County.

Estranged Spouse Of Golden State Killer Suspect Releases StatementThe estranged spouse of Golden State Killer suspect Joseph DeAngelo released a statement Friday morning on the case.

‘The 100’ Star Marie Avgeropoulos Arrested On Felony Domestic Violence Charges

Cat Lost In Camp Fire Found 102 Days Later, Will Reunite With Family In MissouriMonths after going missing in the Camp Fire, a cat has been rescued and is now ready to reunite with his family, who has since relocated to Missouri.