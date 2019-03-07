Daily List: Food You’ve Been Eating Wrong Your Whole Life
https://www.buzzfeed.com/jemimaskelley/food-hacks
Revolution Run
REVOLUTIONRUN.ORG
The Geery Theater
Sacramento, CA
http://www.empireartscollective.com/
You’ve been eating pineapple all wrong!
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/laurenstrapagiel/youve-been-eating-pineapple-all-wrong
4th Annual Unified Sports Basketball Game
Tonight
Rocklin HS
5301 Victory Lane
Rocklin
Start time: 6pm
http://www.rocklinusd.org
Sacramento SPCA
Adoptions Wed – Sun: 11am – 6pm
6201 Florin-Perkins Road
Sacramento
916.383.7387
http://www.sspca.org
Republic FC vs. Real Monarchs SLC
March 9th. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.; kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
Papa Murphy’s Park in Cal Expo
Tickets start at $16
SacRepublicFC.com
Amplified Records
Golden 1 Center
Bridge Level NearSection 209
Open during each Kings home game
Golden1Center.com.
Real RV Show
Spring Show
Show Hours:
Thursday, March 7, 2019: 11 am – 8 pm
Friday, March 8, 2019: 11 am – 8 pm
Saturday, March 9, 2019: 10 am – 8 pm
Sunday, March 10, 2019: 10 am – 6 pm
Admission:
General Admission: $12
Kids Under 12: Free
Active Military with Military ID Card: Free
Uniformed Fire and Law Enforcement Personnel: Free
https://www.rvshow.com/
RAW Artists of Sacramento
ACE OF SPADES
1417 R street
SACRAMENTO
TONIGHT
7PM
$22.50 – $30
FANTASY CREATIONS BY NICOLE
http://rawartists.org/fantasycreationsbynicole
https://www.facebook.com/fantasycreationsbynicole/
Instagram:
@fantasycreationsbynicole
@artisticcreationsbyangy
@amyah.xoxx
@teresse_marie
http://rawartists.org