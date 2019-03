Radio Stations Begin To Drop Michael Jackson’s Music After ‘Leaving Neverland’Radio stations in New Zealand and Canada have dropped Michael Jackson from their playlists, following new accusations of abuse by the late pop star in the documentary "Leaving Neverland."

'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek Announces He's Been Diagnosed With Stage 4 Pancreatic CancerLongtime "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek says he's been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Thursday's Show Info (3/7/19)

Southwest Flights From California To Hawaii Now On SaleSouthwest Airlines is now selling flights from California to Hawaii, but Sacramento isn't in the initial rollout.

Throwing Cheese At Babies Is A Real Challenge On Social MediaThe latest internet challenge involves people throwing slices of cheese at babies and then posting the child's reaction.

Wednesday's Show Info (3/6/19)

Man Accused Of Dipping Testicles In Customer’s SalsaA Tennessee man was jailed on felony charges after appearing to dip his testicles into a container of salsa that a customer had ordered online.

Roswell, New Mexico – 'Smells Like Teen Spirit'FLASHBACKS TO 2008 — In a series of flashbacks to 2008, secrets are uncovered about Rosa’s final day, Isobel’s (Lily Cowles) mysterious blackouts and Alex (Tyler Blackburn) and Michael’s (Michael Vlamis) relationship in high school. Jeanine Mason, Nathan Parsons, Michael Trevino and Trevor St. John also star. Tim Andrew directed the episode written by Eva […]

Monday's Show Info (3/4/19)

April & May Schedule UpdatesFriday nights during the spring are going to be full of drama, love, and lots of laughs.