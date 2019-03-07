MODESTO (CBS13) – A man is dead after being struck and killed on Highway 99 early Thursday morning.

The incident happened on the northbound side of the freeway, south of Pelandale Avenue.

According to California Highway Patrol, a woman was driving on the freeway when – a little before 1 a.m. – she spotted a person running from the center median. She swerved to avoid the person, but hit him.

The person, only identified as male at this point, was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP says the woman, a Stockton resident, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.