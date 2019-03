Police: Stockton Man Pours Diesel On Neighbor's Home, Tries To Light ItA man who was angry at his neighbors poured a liquid on their doorstep and tried to light it, but was unsuccessful, say police. The incident was caught on video.

Thursday's Show Info (3/7/19)

Radio Stations Begin To Drop Michael Jackson’s Music After ‘Leaving Neverland’Radio stations in New Zealand and Canada have dropped Michael Jackson from their playlists, following new accusations of abuse by the late pop star in the documentary "Leaving Neverland."

'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek Announces He's Been Diagnosed With Stage 4 Pancreatic CancerLongtime "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek says he's been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Cat Thought Lost In Camp Fire Found Mile Away From Where Its Home Once StoodA two-year-old cat that survived more than 100 days in Butte County’s Camp Fire zone is being reunited with his family.

There's Now Only One Blockbuster Left On The PlanetIt's lonely at the top. That's what the Blockbuster in Bend, Oregon, discovered when the only other store in the world -- located in Australia -- announced it was closing.

Southwest Flights From California To Hawaii Now On SaleSouthwest Airlines is now selling flights from California to Hawaii, but Sacramento isn't in the initial rollout.

Wednesday's Show Info (3/6/19)

New Electric Car Share Service Coming To Downtown SacramentoYou can download an app and find an electric vehicle to rent by the minute or hour.

Throwing Cheese At Babies Is A Real Challenge On Social MediaThe latest internet challenge involves people throwing slices of cheese at babies and then posting the child's reaction.