



ROCKLIN (CBS13) – A two-year-old cat that survived more than 100 days in Butte County’s Camp Fire zone is being reunited with his family.

“Dexter” was found just a mile away from where his home was burned to the ground in the Camp Fire.

Rescue teams with the Humane Network took him in and called his family, who had moved to Missouri after the fire.

They weren’t able to find him before they left with their three other cats – and were shocked to hear little Dexter had survived.

Dexter will be put on a plane to Missouri soon.

In the meantime, Dexter is hanging out at a foster home in Rocklin.