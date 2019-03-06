Southwest Flights From California To Hawaii Now On SaleSouthwest Airlines is now selling flights from California to Hawaii, but Sacramento isn't in the initial rollout.

Throwing Cheese At Babies Is A Real Challenge On Social MediaThe latest internet challenge involves people throwing slices of cheese at babies and then posting the child's reaction.

Chipotle Introduces Vegan And Vegetarian BowlsAfter targeting keto and paleo dieters, Chipotle is courting vegetarians.

Man Stranded In Snow For 5 Days Survives By Eating Taco Bell Fire SauceThe 36-year-old says he went off-roading and got stuck in the snow.

Racer Tanner Thorson Suffers Broken Bones In Fiery Crash On Highway 99 Near CeresRacer Tanner Thorson was injured in a fiery crash on Highway 99 near Ceres early Monday morning.

All California Cars Must Have License Plates Starting January 1Starting January 1 any car bought or leased and driven off a car dealership lot must have temporary license plates.

'Pop-Up' Events Attract Sacramento Children, Families On Friday NightsOne of the events was held in South Sacramento at the River Oak Center for Children.

No Criminal Charges For Man Arrested After Leaving His Car Idling In SacramentoA man who was arrested after he left his car idling outside a 7-Eleven store on May 4 will not face criminal charges.

Will Typing Your PIN Number Backward Into An ATM Alert Police?Do ATMs have the ability to alert police if you're being robbed just by typing in your PIN number backward?