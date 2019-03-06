TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — Heavy rains are flooding many roads in Tuolumne County Wednesday.
The rushing brown water is filling the roadways and closing down many routes. The Tuolumne County Sheriff said to expect flooding on Jamestown Road, Stockton Road, Kewin Mill, and many others.
Drivers are encouraged to turn around and find another route if they come across a road that may be flooded. It takes just a couple inches of water to move a car.
The current road closures as of 3:22 p.m. include:
Lyons Bald Mountain Road
Campbells Flat Road
Bell Mooney Road
Sims Road
Red Hills Road
Rawhide Road at the Woodscreek Bridge
If you are in need of sand for sandbags:
BRING YOUR OWN BAGS AND SHOVELS
Road Dept – Tuolumne Yard
18870 Birch St – Tuolumne
Road Dept – Jamestown Yard
18188 7th St – Jamestown
Road Dept – Columbia
Columbia Airport
Road Dept – Groveland Yard
11240 Wards Ferry Rd – Big Oak Flat