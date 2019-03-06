



— Police are looking for multiple suspects who stole an ATM from inside the Roseville Galleria Wednesday morning.

Roseville Police said multiple suspects drove light-colored SUV through the entrance to the mall near Crate & Barrel around 6 a.m. before the stores opened. The suspects went removed an ATM near the escalators and took off before officers arrived.

Officers believe the suspects were in and out of the mall in a matter of minutes.

“This is a very rare occurrence, something that doesn’t happen very often, but also a very brazen crime,” said Rob Baquera with the Roseville Police Department.

Detectives are now investigating if this is connected to other recent ATM thefts across the region.

Police are looking to identify the suspects and the vehicle involved. If you have any information, please call the Roseville Police Department.