



A former high school wrestling coach in Stockton has been sentenced to four years in prison for his involvement with a student athlete.

Phillip John Maglaya pled no contest in January to lewd acts with a child, willful cruelty to a child, and child custody depravation, after Maglaya, who was 25 at the time, ran off with a 16-year-old student in August, 2018. The two were missing for over a week.

Then, acting on an anonymous tip, investigators found Maglaya with the teen at a home on East Mendocino Avenue in Stockton. Investigators said she was physically unharmed and in good condition.

Maglaya was immediately taken into custody and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on multiple charges including child abduction, child endangerment, harmful matter sent to a child with the intent to seduce, contact with a minor for a sex offense, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and additional felony sex offenses involving a minor.

Parents of the girl said they met the coach previously, but didn’t know the extent of their relationship.