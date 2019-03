SIERRA (CBS13) — Squaw Valley announced Wednesday they will be open for the Fourth of July this year.

Get ready for Tahoe's longest Spring skiing season, again! Thanks to nearly 600" of snowfall so far this season, we're staying open until July 7, 2019! (weather & conditions permitting) #springskiingcapital #mysquawalpine #squawfreedomfest pic.twitter.com/yuZ6yqFjSF — Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows (@squawalpine) March 6, 2019

Alpine Meadows is in the middle of a record-breaking snow season, with nearly 50 feet of snow so far. Lifts will be open until July 7, weather permitting.