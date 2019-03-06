



— Flu activity is still elevated in California, according to the California Department of Public Health.

“It’s like every other patient who walks in. That person’s got the flu. That person’s got the flu and it’s just been steady,” West Sacramento Urgent Care Medical Director, Dr. Ziad Ali said.

According to the CDPH, there have been 235 flu-related deaths since Sept. 30, 2018, 16 of those were in Sacramento County.

“Most of them are under 65, so they’re mostly adults who didn’t get immunized or have a chronic condition, like a chronic respiratory condition,” Sacramento County Director of Health Services, Dr. Peter Beilenson said.

READ: Flu Shot May Be More Effective Than Nasal Vaccine, Study Says

In the last few weeks, a second strain of the virus has also started to spread. The flu is hitting so many people, Kaiser Permanente Roseville Medical Center has a tent set up outside. It’s being used as a waiting room to accommodate the surge in patients.

“It’s probably a good idea to stay warm anyway, but you don’t get the flu from just being in a cold environment,” Dr. Ali said.

The hospital is also bringing in additional resources including physician consultants, nurses, as well as transport, lab, and radiology services, to expedite triaging and care.

ALSO: New Kaiser Medical School To Offer Free Tuition To First 5 Classes

It just takes one person to get sick and it can spread from there.

“We want to have as many people immunized as possible. Not only do they get prevented from getting the condition, but they can prevent it from spreading to their families or their workplaces or their parents,” Dr. Beilenson said.

Doctors say flu season usually lasts through April so it’s not too late to get vaccinated. If you do get sick, seeing a doctor right away is the best, and really the only option because the medications are only effective for the about the first 48 hours.

“If you’re doing okay and it’s been several days there’s really not much that can be done for the flu as far as treatment,” Dr. Ali said.