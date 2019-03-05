Southwest Flights From California To Hawaii Now On SaleSouthwest Airlines is now selling flights from California to Hawaii, but Sacramento isn't in the initial rollout.

Throwing Cheese At Babies Is A Real Challenge On Social MediaThe latest internet challenge involves people throwing slices of cheese at babies and then posting the child's reaction.

Chipotle Introduces Vegan And Vegetarian BowlsAfter targeting keto and paleo dieters, Chipotle is courting vegetarians.

Man Stranded In Snow For 5 Days Survives By Eating Taco Bell Fire SauceThe 36-year-old says he went off-roading and got stuck in the snow.

Monday's Show Info (3/4/19)

Racer Tanner Thorson Suffers Broken Bones In Fiery Crash On Highway 99 Near CeresRacer Tanner Thorson was injured in a fiery crash on Highway 99 near Ceres early Monday morning.

Squaw Valley Breaks Snowfall Record For FebruaryRecords are being broken in the Sierra Nevada as storms continue to pound the region.

Sunday's Show Info (3/3/19)

'Pop-Up' Events Attract Sacramento Children, Families On Friday NightsOne of the events was held in South Sacramento at the River Oak Center for Children.

Stephon Clark Shooting: Kings Shut Down Golden 1 Center Plaza Ahead Of GameEnhanced security measures are being put in place at the Downtown Commons and Golden 1 Center before the Kings game Monday night.