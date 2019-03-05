SAN RAFAEL, CA - MARCH 19: A woman walks by a Claire\'s store at the Northgate Mall on March 19, 2018 in San Rafael, California. Teen jewelry chain store Claire\'s announced that they have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in an effort to eliminate $1.9 billion in debt and plans to shutter underperforming stores. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)





The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers to not use certain cosmetic products from Claire’s because they may be contaminated with asbestos fibers.

Samples of the following products tested positive for tremolite asbestos during FDA testing:

Claire’s Eye Shadows – Batch No/Lot No: 08/17

Claire’s Compact Powder – Batch No/Lot No: 07/15

Claire’s Contour Palette – Batch No/Lot No: 04/17

If you have any of these products, the FDA recommends stopping using them. Claire’s told the FDA that it does not believe the affected products are still available for sale.

For more information, check out the FDA website.