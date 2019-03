Monday's Show Info (3/4/19)

Sheldon High Teacher Accused Of Having Oral Sex With TeenA teacher who works at Sheldon High in Elk Grove has been arrested on sex-related charges.

New Law Requires Bus Drivers To Scan For Sleeping Kids After ParkingBeginning next Friday, California school buses will have to be equipped with a special device to prevent a child from being left behind.

Jason and Uncle MaloneyOn Friday, Jason Maloney's uncle came to visit. He is from San Diego, retired, and the SPITTING image of Truck Tracker Jason "Toots" Maloney! He loves to cook and specializes in BREADS & Jams.

New California Law May Limit How Much Water People Can UseThe new indoor water standard would be 55 gallons of water per person, per day by 2022, and that would fall to 50 gallons by 2030.

California May Require High Schools To Teach Financial Literacy As Part Of Economics CourseHigh Schools in California could require students to learn how to budget, how to bank, and how to use credit as a mandatory course in order to graduate.

FedEx Turns To Segway Inventor To Build Delivery RobotFedEx is the latest company to join the delivery robot craze.

MISSING: Young Girls Missing In Wooded Area Of Humboldt CountyThe Humboldt County Sheriff's office is searching for two girls, age 8 and 5, who they believed walked away from their home.

Sunday's Show Info (3/3/19)

Deputy Alan SanchezCody got coffee with a cop this morning. But this time, it was none other than former Good Day reporter Alan Sanchez. Alan is now San Joaquin County Sheriff's Department Deputy Sanchez.