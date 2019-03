Throwing Cheese At Babies Is A Real Challenge On Social MediaThe latest internet challenge involves people throwing slices of cheese at babies and then posting the child's reaction.

Monday's Show Info (3/4/19)

Southwest Flights From California To Hawaii Now On SaleSouthwest Airlines is now selling flights from California to Hawaii, but Sacramento isn't in the initial rollout.

Racer Tanner Thorson Suffers Broken Bones In Fiery Crash On Highway 99 Near CeresRacer Tanner Thorson was injured in a fiery crash on Highway 99 near Ceres early Monday morning.

Squaw Valley Breaks Snowfall Record For FebruaryRecords are being broken in the Sierra Nevada as storms continue to pound the region.

How Luke Perry Went From Teen Bad Boy To Most Likable Dad On TVLuke Perry is best known for his role as bad boy Dylan McKay on "Beverly Hills, 90210." He now stars on The CW's hit series "Riverdale" as Fred Andrews.

Will Typing Your PIN Number Backward Into An ATM Alert Police?Do ATMs have the ability to alert police if you're being robbed just by typing in your PIN number backward?

California May Require High Schools To Teach Financial Literacy As Part Of Economics CourseHigh Schools in California could require students to learn how to budget, how to bank, and how to use credit as a mandatory course in order to graduate.

Roswell, New Mexico – 'Smells Like Teen Spirit'FLASHBACKS TO 2008 — In a series of flashbacks to 2008, secrets are uncovered about Rosa’s final day, Isobel’s (Lily Cowles) mysterious blackouts and Alex (Tyler Blackburn) and Michael’s (Michael Vlamis) relationship in high school. Jeanine Mason, Nathan Parsons, Michael Trevino and Trevor St. John also star. Tim Andrew directed the episode written by Eva […]

How Luke Perry Went From Teen Bad Boy To Most Likable Dad On TVLuke Perry is best known for his role as bad boy Dylan McKay on "Beverly Hills, 90210." He now stars on The CW's hit series "Riverdale" as Fred Andrews.