MISSING: Young Girls Missing In Wooded Area Of Humboldt CountyThe Humboldt County Sheriff's office is searching for two girls, age 8 and 5, who they believed walked away from their home.

Sunday's Show Info (3/3/19)

High School Student Saves Best Friend Choking On A Chicken NuggetA student at Del Campo High School jumped into action this week to save his best friend's life.

Teens Shot And Killed Sunday Were From Sacramento, StocktonOne teen shot and killed early Sunday morning was from Sacramento. The other was from Stockton.

California Named One Of The Most Sinful StatesA survey by WalletHub says California is near the top of a list that's not very nice.

Good Samaritan Returns Wallet Containing Nearly $3,000A Sacramento man did the right thing after he found nearly $3,000 in a wallet someone dropped.

Will Typing Your PIN Number Backward Into An ATM Alert Police?Do ATMs have the ability to alert police if you're being robbed just by typing in your PIN number backward?

Sheriff: Missing El Dorado County Woman Found Dead In Church Parking LotMissing El Dorado County woman Brooke Harris was found dead in a church parking lot Wednesday, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.

California May Require High Schools To Teach Financial Literacy As Part Of Economics CourseHigh Schools in California could require students to learn how to budget, how to bank, and how to use credit as a mandatory course in order to graduate.

Jennifer Lopez To Play At Golden 1 Center In JuneJennifer Lopez is coming to Sacramento as part of her summer 2019 tour.