Schools May Be Banned From Suspending Students For 'Willful Defiance'Schools may no longer be able to suspend students for "willful defiance" if a new bill becomes law.

Good Samaritan Returns Wallet Containing Nearly $3,000A Sacramento man did the right thing after he found nearly $3,000 in a wallet someone dropped.

High School Student Saves Best Friend Choking On A Chicken NuggetA student at Del Campo High School jumped into action this week to save his best friend's life.

California Named One Of The Most Sinful StatesA survey by WalletHub says California is near the top of a list that's not very nice.

No Criminal Charges For Man Arrested After Leaving His Car Idling In SacramentoA man who was arrested after he left his car idling outside a 7-Eleven store on May 4 will not face criminal charges.

Will Typing Your PIN Number Backward Into An ATM Alert Police?Do ATMs have the ability to alert police if you're being robbed just by typing in your PIN number backward?

'Pop-Up' Events Attract Sacramento Children, Families On Friday NightsOne of the events was held in South Sacramento at the River Oak Center for Children.