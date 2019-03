SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — In wake of the District Attorney’s decision to not criminally charge the officers who shot Stephon Clark, former Kings center DeMarcus Cousins wrote #StephonClark on his shoes Saturday for his game against the 76ers.

Last year, Cousins offered to pay for Clark’s funeral along with former Kings player and Sacramento native Matt Barnes.

Warriors and ex-Kings center @boogiecousins is honoring the late Stephon Clark on his shoes tonight. One year after Sacramento police shot Clark to death, Sacramento’s defense attorney said earlier today that there will be no charges filed against police officers who shot Clark. pic.twitter.com/auY7ouy98J — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) March 3, 2019

The Warriors beat the 76ers 120-117.