No Criminal Charges For Man Arrested After Leaving His Car Idling In SacramentoA man who was arrested after he left his car idling outside a 7-Eleven store on May 4 will not face criminal charges.

Sheriff: Missing El Dorado County Woman Found Dead In Church Parking LotMissing El Dorado County woman Brooke Harris was found dead in a church parking lot Wednesday, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.

Brazen Naked Intruders Make Themselves At Home In Midtown Apartment51-year-old Randy Malone and 31-year-old Mauricsha Williams were charged with burglary.

Will Typing Your PIN Number Backward Into An ATM Alert Police?Do ATMs have the ability to alert police if you're being robbed just by typing in your PIN number backward?

California May Require High Schools To Teach Financial Literacy As Part Of Economics CourseHigh Schools in California could require students to learn how to budget, how to bank, and how to use credit as a mandatory course in order to graduate.

University Professor Condemned For Previous Comments Saying Cops ‘Need To Be Killed’UC Davis is condemning a professor’s inflammatory statements where he said cops “need to be killed.”

Police Issue Warning To Parents After ‘Momo Challenge’ ResurfacesPolice and schools are issuing warnings to parents on social media after a popular WhatsApp challenge has resurfaced in the United Kingdom.

Squaw Valley Breaks Snowfall Record For FebruaryRecords are being broken in the Sierra Nevada as storms continue to pound the region.