Daily List: Top 5 Dr. Suess Books
http://www.amreading.com/2016/07/02/top-10-highest-selling-dr-seuss-books/

John Wolfram
http://www.johnwolfram.com

Corks for a Cure
Saturday March 2
6:30pm-10pm
North Ridge Country Club
7600 Madison Avenue
Fair Oaks
Tickets Available Online!!
Website for more info and to register:
https://pkdcure.org/get-involved/events/sacramento-corks-cure/

PSA from previous event that you could use some footage on air:

Bounty Books – Vacaville
Fri, March 1, 2019
7:00 PM – 9:00 PM PST
http://arialynna.com/

Beyond Umbrellas, Inc.
http://www.alanaismith.com
IG @beyondumbrellasinc

Guitar Festival, February 27 through March 2
Tonight
Les Frères Méduses
7:30 p.m.
The Gallo Center
1000 I Street
Modesto

Drums of the Pacific
DATE & TIME Saturday, March 2 5-7 p.m.
LOCATION Colonial Theater, 3522 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento
COST $20
https://DrumsofthePacific2019.eventbrite.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.