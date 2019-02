No Criminal Charges For Man Arrested After Leaving His Car Idling In SacramentoA man who was arrested after he left his car idling outside a 7-Eleven store on May 4 will not face criminal charges.

University Professor Condemned For Previous Comments Saying Cops ‘Need To Be Killed’UC Davis is condemning a professor’s inflammatory statements where he said cops “need to be killed.”

'Beverly Hills 90210' Star Luke Perry Suffers Massive StrokeFormer 90210 actor and current "Riverdale" star Luke Perry has reportedly suffered a "massive" stroke.

Boy Arrested After Instagram Post Threatening Violence At Sacramento High Schools Goes ViralA juvenile has been arrested after police say he posted school shooting threats on Instagram, police say.

California May Be Cracking Down On Deadbeat Parents Behind on child support? A proposed California law would crack down on deadbeat parents who don’t pay their child support by publicly calling them out online.

