Boy Arrested After Instagram Post Threatening Violence At Sacramento High Schools Goes ViralA juvenile has been arrested after police say he posted school shooting threats on Instagram, police say.

Tougher Prison Sentences Proposed For Hit-And-Run DriversHit-and-run drivers in California may go to prison for longer sentences if a new bill becomes law.

Driverless Snitch? New Car Technology Could Call The Cops On YouThe company behind the technology says it will keep people safe, but is it an invasion of privacy?

Sacramento County Would Need $52 Million To Get Roads In 'Good' ConditionThe county has a $700 million backlog in needed maintenance.

California May Require High Schools To Teach Financial Literacy As Part Of Economics CourseHigh Schools in California could require students to learn how to budget, how to bank, and how to use credit as a mandatory course in order to graduate.

Schools May Be Banned From Suspending Students For 'Willful Defiance'Schools may no longer be able to suspend students for "willful defiance" if a new bill becomes law.

Brazen Naked Intruders Make Themselves At Home In Midtown Apartment51-year-old Randy Malone and 31-year-old Mauricsha Williams were charged with burglary.

Teens Shot And Killed Sunday Were From Sacramento, StocktonOne teen shot and killed early Sunday morning was from Sacramento. The other was from Stockton.

Tuesday's Show Info (2/26/19)

Modesto Girl's Special Wheelchair Found UnharmedA special wheelchair stolen from a paralyzed 10-year-old girl last week has been found.