Daily List: National Strawberry Day
https://www.thespruceeats.com/top-fresh-strawberry-recipes-4044967

Personal Weather Pods
https://undertheweatherpods.com/

The Good Scoop in Dixon
1160 Pitt School Road, Ste A in Dixon
(530) 746-2434
https://www.facebook.com/thegoodscoopicecream/

Creative Touch Beauty
916-571-2771
http://www.creativetouchbeauty.com

Folsom Cordova Community Partnership
10665 Coloma Road, Ste. 200, Rancho Cordova
http://www.thefccp.org/

DexaFit
https://www.dexafit.com/

Placer CA Library Website
https://www.placer.ca.gov/2093/Library

Meristem Cafe
9200 Fair Oaks Blvd.
Fair Oaks
916.963.1000
https://meristem.pro/

Placer County Office of Education Job Fair
Saturday, March 2, 2019
10am to 2pm
At the Ground/Roseville
800 All America City Blvd
http://www.placercoe.k12.ca.us
http://www.rocklinusd.org

Team up for Change Live Stream:
https://www.nba.com/kings/kings-livestream-coverage

NATOMAS SCHOOL OF MUSIC
4440 Duckhorn Dr
Sacramento
FREE MUSIC LIBRARY
GSfreemusiclibrary@gmail.com

