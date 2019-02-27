Boy Arrested After Instagram Post Threatening Violence At Sacramento High Schools Goes ViralA juvenile has been arrested after police say he posted school shooting threats on Instagram, police say.

Lawmaker Calls Anti-Vaccine Talk An Attack On Nation's HealthA California lawmaker made a public plea to make vaccinations a public health priority.

Roswell, New Mexico – 'Smells Like Teen Spirit'FLASHBACKS TO 2008 — In a series of flashbacks to 2008, secrets are uncovered about Rosa’s final day, Isobel’s (Lily Cowles) mysterious blackouts and Alex (Tyler Blackburn) and Michael’s (Michael Vlamis) relationship in high school. Jeanine Mason, Nathan Parsons, Michael Trevino and Trevor St. John also star. Tim Andrew directed the episode written by Eva […]

Police: Woman Pistol Whipped, Robbed By Man She Met Up With Through Dating WebsitePolice are investigating after a woman was attacked after meeting up with someone she had contacted through an online dating site.

Police Issue Warning To Parents After ‘Momo Challenge’ ResurfacesPolice and schools are issuing warnings to parents on social media after a popular WhatsApp challenge has resurfaced in the United Kingdom.

More Notice May Be Required If Landlords Want To Raise RentLandlords in California will need to give renters more notice if they raise rents more than 10%, if a new bill becomes law.

All California Cars Must Have License Plates Starting January 1Starting January 1 any car bought or leased and driven off a car dealership lot must have temporary license plates.

New Law Requires Bus Drivers To Scan For Sleeping Kids After ParkingBeginning next Friday, California school buses will have to be equipped with a special device to prevent a child from being left behind.

Neighbors Keep Close Eye On Dry Creek As It Reaches Flood StageDry Creek is at flood stage in Rio Linda and people living nearby are watching it closely.

Pizza Healthier Breakfast Than Cereal, Study FindsPizza lovers, rejoice! A study claims pizza is a healthier breakfast than cereal.