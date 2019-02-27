SQUAW VALLEY (CBS13) – Records are being broken in the Sierra Nevada as storms continue to pound the region.

Squaw Valley Ski Resort received more than 20 inches of snow in the past 24 hours, which put them over their record snowfall for the month of February.

It’s official! #februBURIED 2019 is now the snowiest month on record here. As of 2pm today, patrol reported another 6” on the upper mountain. That brings our monthly total to 286” and counting. Snow and winds are expected to continue through tomorrow and Thursday. #mysquawalpine pic.twitter.com/Bo3NrdcBfy — Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows (@squawalpine) February 27, 2019

So far, Squaw has seen 45-feet of snow this season.

Cars have been buried, forcing people to dig their way out. Ski runs have also slowed down because of 85 mph winds on the slopes.

As of Wednesday morning, Interstate 80 is closed from 1 mile east of Baxter to the Nevada state line due to poor road conditions. Chain controls are in effect on Highway 50 from east of Kyburz to Meyers.