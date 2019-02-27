'Pop-Up' Events Attract Sacramento Children, Families On Friday NightsOne of the events was held in South Sacramento at the River Oak Center for Children.

Boy Arrested After Instagram Post Threatening Violence At Sacramento High Schools Goes ViralA juvenile has been arrested after police say he posted school shooting threats on Instagram, police say.

New Law Requires Bus Drivers To Scan For Sleeping Kids After ParkingBeginning next Friday, California school buses will have to be equipped with a special device to prevent a child from being left behind.

University Professor Condemned For Previous Comments Saying Cops ‘Need To Be Killed’UC Davis is condemning a professor’s inflammatory statements where he said cops “need to be killed.”

California May Be Cracking Down On Deadbeat Parents Behind on child support? A proposed California law would crack down on deadbeat parents who don’t pay their child support by publicly calling them out online.

More Notice May Be Required If Landlords Want To Raise RentLandlords in California will need to give renters more notice if they raise rents more than 10%, if a new bill becomes law.

California May Require High Schools To Teach Financial Literacy As Part Of Economics CourseHigh Schools in California could require students to learn how to budget, how to bank, and how to use credit as a mandatory course in order to graduate.

Teens Shot And Killed Sunday Were From Sacramento, StocktonOne teen shot and killed early Sunday morning was from Sacramento. The other was from Stockton.

