PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Cal Fire and Placer County Fire Technical Rescue Team got some real-life training Wednesday morning when they found some stranded motorists in flood waters.

The team was arriving at a scheduled training when they found the stranded motorists who attempted to pass through flood waters on West Wise Road in Lincoln. The firefighters were able to reach the motorists in their boat, completing a medical evaluation and removal.

Once the motorists were released, the PCFD’s training continued.

Placer County reminded drivers to learn from this experience and turn around if you see a road closed to flooding. The water on West Wise Road was reportedly thigh-high and fast-moving.