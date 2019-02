SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man had to be rescued after authorities say he drove around cones and got stuck in floodwaters in North Sacramento.

Don’t be a risk taker! Cool people practice safety first pic.twitter.com/KanFuUeI3y — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) February 27, 2019

The incident happened Wednesday morning near Northgate Boulevard and Highway 160.

Firefighters say the man drove around some cones set up and got his car struck in the flooded road.

Crews went out and had to get the man back to dry land.

No one was hurt in the incident.